Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Foremost Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by S. Gallant Law on behalf of Yehoshua Ausfresser. The case is 3:23-cv-02856, Ausfresser v. Foremost Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Yehoshua Ausfresser

defendants

Foremost Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute