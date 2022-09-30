Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hansen Reynolds LLC on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by O'Neil, Cannon, Hollman, DeJong & Laing on behalf of Aurora Health Care Inc., claims the defendant has failed to make payments on more than $125 million in past-due billed charges. The case is 2:22-cv-01159, Aurora Health Care Inc v. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 6:53 PM