Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell co-chair Robert J. Giuffra Jr. and partners Amanda Flug Davidoff, Sergio J. Galvis and Thomas C. White have stepped in to represent the Republic of Argentina in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Latham & Watkins; Perkins Coie; and Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins, alleges that the country owes over $5 billion under GDP warrants issued in 2005 and 2010; according to the complaint, Argentina has manipulated its GDP and other economic data in order to avoid making payments under the warrants. The suit comes on the heels of a recent English Court judgment ruling in favor of the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:23-cv-10838, Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. et al v. The Republic of Argentina.

Banking & Financial Services

January 29, 2024, 9:47 AM

Plaintiffs

The Bank of New York Mellon

683 Capital Partners, LP

ACP Master, Ltd.

Adona LLC

AP 2014 2, LLC

AP 2014 3A, LLC

AP 2016 I, LLC

Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd.

Aurelius Opportunities Fund, LLC

Egoz I LLC

Egoz II LLC

Erythrina, LLC

Mastergen, LLC

Two Seas Global (Master) Fund LP

Virtual Emerald International Ltd.

Waso Holding Corporation

Plaintiffs

Perkins Coie

Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins LLP

defendants

The Republic of Argentina

defendant counsels

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract