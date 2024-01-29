Sullivan & Cromwell co-chair Robert J. Giuffra Jr. and partners Amanda Flug Davidoff, Sergio J. Galvis and Thomas C. White have stepped in to represent the Republic of Argentina in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Latham & Watkins; Perkins Coie; and Friedman Kaplan Seiler Adelman & Robbins, alleges that the country owes over $5 billion under GDP warrants issued in 2005 and 2010; according to the complaint, Argentina has manipulated its GDP and other economic data in order to avoid making payments under the warrants. The suit comes on the heels of a recent English Court judgment ruling in favor of the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, is 1:23-cv-10838, Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. et al v. The Republic of Argentina.
Banking & Financial Services
January 29, 2024, 9:47 AM