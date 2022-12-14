New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Quest Diagnostics was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay, accuses the defendant of using 'session replay' software to monitor and record user activity on its website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and federal Wiretap Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01980, Augustine v. Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 5:47 PM