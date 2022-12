New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Lenovo Group U.S. was hit with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Swigart Law Group; Ben Travis Law; and attorney Daniel G. Shay; accuses Lenovo of unlawfully using session replay software to track user activity on the company's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02027, Augustine v. Lenovo (United States), Inc.

Technology

December 21, 2022, 6:04 PM