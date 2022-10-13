Who Got The Work

Michael E. Hill and Jeanne Arceneaux of Kelley Kronenberg have stepped in to represent Centauri National Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed Aug. 29 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Roach Law Firm on behalf of Leslie Augustine. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-05141, Augustine v. Centauri Specialty Insurance Co et al.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 7:36 AM