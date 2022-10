New Suit - Copyright

Haynes and Boone filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Northern District Court against RosanneBeck Collections. The suit contends that the defendant has been selling products which infringe plaintiff August Morgan LLC's cocktail napkin designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02341, August Morgan, LLC v. Chantilis Web Enterprises, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 17, 2022, 7:40 PM