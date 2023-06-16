Taft, Stettinius & Hollister filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of August Mack Environmental Inc., an environmental consulting firm, in Indiana Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint takes aim at Steven Treshow for allegedly violating his employment agreement by soliciting the plaintiff's clients after securing employment with a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01054, August Mack Environmental Inc. v. Treschow.
Business Services
June 16, 2023, 7:00 PM