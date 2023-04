New Suit - Environmental

August Mack Environmental filed a lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Clark Hill, challenges the EPA's refusal to reimburse the plaintiff for $2.7 million spent to clean up a superfund site in Fairmont, West Virginia. The case is 1:23-cv-00036, August Mack Environmental Inc. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency.

August Mack Environmental, Inc.

Clark Hill

United States Environmental Protection Agency

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision