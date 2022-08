New Suit - Copyright

Vice Media and Refinery 29 Inc. were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The court case, which alleges unauthorized use of certain celebrity photographs, brought by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of August Image LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07327, August Image, LLC v. Vice Media, LLC et al.