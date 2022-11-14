Who Got The Work

James Holmes of Clyde & Co. has entered an appearance for Trend Hunter Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by One LLP on behalf of talent agency August Image, accuses Trend Hunter of displaying licensed photographs of Steven Levitt and Jennifer Aniston on its website without permission or consent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen L. Stevenson, is 2:22-cv-07120, August Image, LLC v. Trend Hunter Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2022, 7:05 AM