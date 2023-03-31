Who Got The Work

Mozley Finlayson & Loggins partners Anne M. Landrum and Wayne D. Taylor and Wilson Elser partner Lawrence Lee Washburn IV have stepped in as defense counsel to watch retailer SwissWatchExpo in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 14 in Georgia Northern District Court by Copycat Legal on behalf of August Image LLC, a photography licensing agency. The suit alleges that the defendant used August Image’s copyright-protected photographs of U2 singer Bono, actors Daniel Craig and Kevin Hart and other celebrities on its website and YouTube channel for marketing purposes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:23-cv-00676, August Image, LLC v. Swisswatchexpo, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 11:41 AM

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims