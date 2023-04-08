Who Got The Work

Partner Corrine A. Irish of Squire Patton Boggs has entered an appearance for Essence Communications Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, over the alleged unauthorized use of the plaintiff's images on the defendant's website, was filed Feb. 21 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney David Deal on behalf of August Image LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 2:23-cv-01340, August Image, LLC v. Essence Communications, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 08, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

August Image, LLC

Plaintiffs

David Deal

defendants

Essence Communications, Inc.

defendant counsels

Squire Patton Boggs

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims