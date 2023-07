Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Insurance to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, over fire damage claims, was filed by attorney Nader George Shunnarah on behalf of Michael Dale Augenstein. The case is 1:23-cv-00094, Augenstein v. State Auto Insurance Cos.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Dale Augenstein

Plaintiffs

Nader George Shunnarah

defendants

State Auto Insurance Companies

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute