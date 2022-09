Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Monday removed a lawsuit against Portfolio Recovery Associates to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Jones, Wolf & Kapasi on behalf of James Augello Jr. The case is 2:22-cv-05629, Augello, Jr. v. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC.

New Jersey

September 20, 2022, 4:30 AM