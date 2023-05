Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cipriani & Werner on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Gregory Ryan and Steve Gilliano Truck Leasing Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Wapner Newman on behalf of Lisa Auerbach. The case is 2:23-cv-01670, Auerbach v. Steve Gilliano Truck Leasing Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 02, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Auerbach

Wapner, Newman, Wigrizer, Brecher And Miller

Wapner Newman

defendants

Gregory Ryan

Steve Gilliano Truck Leasing Inc.

defendant counsels

Cipriani & Werner

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision