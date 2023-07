News From Law.com

Overshadowed by the resignations in March of three National Audubon Society directors after it rejected changing its name over concerns about racist views held by namesake John James Audubon was the departure that same month of longtime general counsel Lorraine Sciarra. It's not clear whether the controversy played a role in Sciarra's departure. The organization has hired veteran environmental attorney Charlotte Young to succeed her.

Legal Services

July 31, 2023, 3:28 PM

nature of claim: /