New Suit - Trademark

Ulmer & Berne filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court on behalf of Lady on the Roof, a roofing company. The complaint takes aim at Girl on a Roof for offering competing services under a confusingly similar trade name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00073, Audi Enterprises, Inc. v. Girl On A Roof, LLC.

Kentucky

June 01, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Audi Enterprises, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Rachael L. Rodman

Ulmer & Berne

defendants

Girl On A Roof, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims