Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reminger on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and Toys For All LLC to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, for bodily injury claims arising from an alleged defective road bike, was filed by Dyer, Garofalo, Mann & Schultz on behalf of James Auckerman. The case is 3:23-cv-00145, Auckerman v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 6:02 PM

