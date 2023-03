Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kasowitz Benson Torres on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against YRC Freight to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Atchley, Russell, Waldrop & Hlavinka on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial bias. The case is 5:23-cv-00024, Aubrey v. YRC Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 15, 2023, 1:57 PM