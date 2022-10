New Suit

K&L Gates sued U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, over Medicare reimbursement, was brought on behalf of a Georgia hospital. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02989, Au Medical Center, Inc. v. Becerra.

Health Care

October 04, 2022, 10:29 AM