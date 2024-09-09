Who Got The Work
Charles D. Zagnoli of Ropes & Gray has entered an appearance for Sonesta International Hotels Corporation in a pending antitrust class action. The court action, filed July 24 in Illinois Northern District Court filed by Clifford Law Offices, Burns Charest and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendants of conspiring to fix the prices of extended stay hotel guest room rentals by using a pricing algorithm product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgia N. Alexakis, is 1:24-cv-06324, Au et al v. Integrated Decisions and Systems, Inc. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
September 09, 2024, 10:53 AM
Plaintiffs
- Amanda Casnave
- Andrew Rivers
- Andy Au
- Charlotte Daniels
- Cynthia Wright
- Elizabeth Suriano
- Karen Austin
- Matthias Will
- Mignon Bacon
- Nadia Moreno
- Salimu Scott
- Sha-Quwana Boyd
- Trista Mcrae
Plaintiffs
- Burns Charest
- Burns Charest, LLP
- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll
- Burns Charest LLP
- Clifford Law Offices
Defendants
- Extended Stay America, Inc.,
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation
- Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
- Choice Hotels International Inc.
- Integrated Decisions And Systems
- Integrated Decisions and Systems, Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation
defendant counsels
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
- Davis Polk & Wardwell
- McGuireWoods
- Jenner & Block
- K&L Gates
- Ropes & Gray
Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct