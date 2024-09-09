Who Got The Work

Charles D. Zagnoli of Ropes & Gray has entered an appearance for Sonesta International Hotels Corporation in a pending antitrust class action. The court action, filed July 24 in Illinois Northern District Court filed by Clifford Law Offices, Burns Charest and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendants of conspiring to fix the prices of extended stay hotel guest room rentals by using a pricing algorithm product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgia N. Alexakis, is 1:24-cv-06324, Au et al v. Integrated Decisions and Systems, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 09, 2024, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Amanda Casnave

Andrew Rivers

Andy Au

Charlotte Daniels

Cynthia Wright

Elizabeth Suriano

Karen Austin

Matthias Will

Mignon Bacon

Nadia Moreno

Salimu Scott

Sha-Quwana Boyd

Trista Mcrae

Burns Charest

Burns Charest, LLP

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll

Burns Charest LLP

Clifford Law Offices

Defendants

Extended Stay America, Inc.,

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Choice Hotels International Inc.

Integrated Decisions And Systems

Integrated Decisions and Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Davis Polk & Wardwell

McGuireWoods

Jenner & Block

K&L Gates

Ropes & Gray

Nature of Claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct