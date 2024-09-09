Who Got The Work

Charles D. Zagnoli of Ropes & Gray has entered an appearance for Sonesta International Hotels Corporation in a pending antitrust class action. The court action, filed July 24 in Illinois Northern District Court filed by Clifford Law Offices, Burns Charest and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendants of conspiring to fix the prices of extended stay hotel guest room rentals by using a pricing algorithm product. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgia N. Alexakis, is 1:24-cv-06324, Au et al v. Integrated Decisions and Systems, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 09, 2024, 10:53 AM

