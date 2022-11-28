Who Got The Work

Dinsmore & Shohl partners Mindy G. Barfield and Richard D. Porotsky Jr. have entered appearances for the Medical Protective Company Inc., Medpro Group Inc f/k/a Medical Protective Corporation and Robert Ignasiak in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 14 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Statman, Harris & Eyrich on behalf of Christopher Atwood, Mackenzie Bender and other plaintiffs, accuse the defendants of denying medical malpractice claims and refusing to settle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman, is 2:22-cv-00127, Atwood et al v. The Medical Protective Company, Inc. et al.

Insurance

November 28, 2022, 5:32 AM