New Suit

Amica Mutual Insurance Company was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court. The court action, for a disputed fire damage claim, was brought by R. Scott Taylor Insurance Attorney on behalf of Casey W. Atwater and Cynthia L. Froelich. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01625, Atwater et al v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 4:45 AM