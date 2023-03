Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against CMFG Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of CUNA Mutual Group, to California Central District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed pro se by Silver Atuseri. The case is 2:23-cv-01820, Atuseri v. CMFG Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 7:08 PM