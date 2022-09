News From Law.com

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin recently announced the appointment of Jeremy Ershow, a litigator at the New York office of Jenner & Block, and Ravi Ramanathan, director of investigations for the Office of the State Comptroller, to lead the newly created Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office. Ramanathan was appointed director of the SAFE Office and Ershow will serve as deputy director.

Government

September 09, 2022, 4:50 PM