Attorneys who brokered an $8 million settlement over police involvement in the death of a Pittsburgh man are going after the same defendant for a second time. Todd Hollis of Todd J. Hollis Law and Martell Harris of The Trial Law Firm filed a complaint Tuesday against former Pittsburgh police officer Keith Edmonds for allegedly using excessive force against plaintiff Troy Reed while doing security work at an East Liberty Target.

Pennsylvania

May 31, 2023, 6:04 PM

