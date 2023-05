News From Law.com

At the start of a trial, Gilman & Bedigian partner Briggs Bedigian said one of the first things he tells a jury is that medical care is expensive, and it's not getting cheaper. According to Bedigian and his co-counsel, Merritt Lentz and Jon Stefanuca, the ever-rising cost of health care is a major driver of climbing medical malpractice verdicts—verdicts like their recent $182.7 million win in a birth injury case against Penn Medicine.

May 05, 2023, 1:42 PM

