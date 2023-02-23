Attorneys See Growth in Lawsuits Over Eye Disease Drug Tepez...

News From Law.com

More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed over the infusion drug Tepezza, used to treat thyroid eye disease. The suits, all in the Northern District of Illinois, allege Tepezza causes permanent hearing problems and that the manufacturer, Horizon Therapeutics, has failed to issue adequate warnings on the drug's label. Horizon Therapeutics, in the midst of a $26.5 billion sale to Amgen, has filed motions to dismiss some of the cases under federal preemption grounds.

February 23, 2023, 5:47 PM