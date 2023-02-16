Attorneys Say Its Gotten Harder for Young Lawyers to Get Cou...

News From Law.com

The changing landscape of civil litigation—from fewer trials to more remote proceedings—has meant that younger attorneys hoping to get courtroom experience must work harder to get it, attorneys told The Legal Intelligencer. "With respect to young lawyers directly out of school," said Alison Russell, an associate at Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, "it's very difficult to get any type of in-person experience." For litigators trying to learn their craft, that's a problem. "This is what we do it for, right?" Russell said. "We are trial attorneys."

Pennsylvania

February 16, 2023, 4:00 AM