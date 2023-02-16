Attorneys Probing Every Potential Avenue Over Norfolk Southe...

News From Law.com

National law firms like Simmons Hanly Conroy and Motley Rice descended this week in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed on Feb. 2, exposing its nearly 5,000 residents to hazardous materials. At least six class actions have been filed, many on behalf of residents in nearby Pennsylvania, alleging negligence and economic losses, including declining property values, and bringing medical monitoring and public nuisance claims. In one case, Norfolk Southern has denied liability.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 16, 2023, 7:55 PM