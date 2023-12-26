Attorneys Praise Florida Supreme Court for Nixing Consolidat...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court ruled against consolidating judicial circuits, with one Am Law 200 partner in West Palm Beach saying the move would have been a disaster since many circuits can hardly handle the load of cases they currently have on the docket. Manny Garcia-Linares, a partner at Day Pitney, said one proposal suggested consolidating the Monroe and Miami-Dade circuits. Both circuits have very different legal cases, such as fishery violations, he said, which are more of a concern in the Florida Keys than in Miami-Dade.

