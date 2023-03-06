Attorneys Poised for High Court Appeal in Arguments Over Sta...

News From Law.com

In oral arguments before a three-judge Commonwealth Court panel, Kline & Specter's Thomas Kline positioned his fight for plaintiff Hayley Freilich as a step toward victory in a decades-long struggle to challenge Pennsylvania's caps on state liability. Monday's arguments, he acknowledged, were a pit stop on the road toward all-but inevitable consideration from the state Supreme Court. He said the case, was tailored specifically to answer the high court's call for an as-applied challenge to the liability caps.

Pennsylvania

March 06, 2023, 5:08 PM