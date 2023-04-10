News From Law.com

Conducting mass layoffs just got more complicated for New Jersey employers after a federal judge rejected a challenge to the state's new mandate on severance payments. A trade organization for the employee benefits industry lacks standing to challenge a requirement for mandatory severance payments by large employers laying off staff, U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi found when he dismissed a suit by the ERISA Industry Committee. The decision clears the way for the new law to go into effect Monday.

April 10, 2023, 4:24 PM

