Attorneys Obtain $5M Settlement, Nearly Double Defendants Po...

It took less than six months for Miami attorneys to file a lawsuit and then obtain a settlement that exceeded a defendant's insurance limits by nearly 50% for the parents of a 9-month-old baby boy who died at a day care center. Michael E. Levine and Stephen F. Cain, partners at Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain in Miami, represented plaintiff Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin, personal representatives for the estate of Tayvon Tomlin, against defendant Lincoln Marti Community Agency.

Insurance

January 24, 2023, 9:45 AM