Attorneys Obtain $13.5M Settlement in Deadly Ikea Wardrobe C...

Ikea has agreed to pay $13.5 million to resolve claims that a wardrobe's defective design caused the death of a toddler, attorneys said. According to the plaintiffs' lawyer, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig shareholder Daniel Mann, 18-month-old Lyla Moss's death was the only injury ever associated with Ikea's Stuva dresser. But Mann said the plaintiffs were able to bolster their defective design claim when discovery revealed Ikea had recognized the potential danger of a similar design.

July 07, 2023, 2:53 PM

