The Court of Chancery has revamped its rule on confidential filings, allowing attorneys to make filings confidential without first obtaining permission from the court. The change to Rule 5.1 is included in the second tranche of amendments to Chancery rules Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick has approved as part of a project revising the court's rules to realign with Delaware case law and statutes as well as federal rules.

Delaware

July 17, 2024, 1:56 PM