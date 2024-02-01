Attorneys Needed for Florida Board of Bar Examiners | Law.co...

News From Law.com

The Florida Board of Bar Examiners is actively seeking attorney applicants to fill three vacancies within their ranks.The vacancies will arise on November 1, 2024, with the conclusion of the terms of Chair Melinda McNichols of Miami Springs, Paul J. Schwiep, and Stanley H. Wakshlag, both from Miami. A collaborative screening committee, comprised of members from both the Florida Bar Board of Governors and the Board of Bar Examiners, will propose a list of nine potential nominees during their meeting on May 10, 2024.

February 01, 2024, 1:23 PM

