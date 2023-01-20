Attorneys Maneuver Likely Ends Decades-Long KC and the Sunsh...

News From Law.com

A federal magistrate judge in Miami concluded Richard Finch, a former KC and the Sunshine Band bass guitarist, failed to respond within the statute of limitations to file a termination rights dispute against Harry Casey, the group's founder, due to a legal maneuver by the lead singer's attorney. Franklin Zemel, a Saul Ewing partner, represents plaintiff Casey, to whom defendant Finch transferred the copyright interest in 99 songs several decades ago.

