Florida's Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission announced the attorneys and judges who will be interviewed Tuesday to fill the vacancies created by the elevation of Judge Laura Gonzalez-Marques and Judge Christine Bandin and the vacancy in the Miami-Dade Circuit Court created by the resignations of Judge Jennifer Bailey and Judge Rosy Aponte.

Government

December 15, 2023, 3:35 PM

