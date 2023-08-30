News From Law.com

Attorneys Indicted With Trump Say They Were Doing Their Jobs...

As John Eastman prepared to surrender to Georgia authorities last week for an indictment related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he issued a statement denouncing the criminal case as targeting attorneys "for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients." Another defendant, Rudy Giuliani, struck a similar note, saying he was being indicted for his work as Donald Trump's attorney. "I never thought I'd get indicted for being a lawyer," he lamented.

District of Columbia

August 30, 2023, 8:01 AM

