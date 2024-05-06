Attorneys in Voyager Litigation Reveal Settlement Figures Wi...

News From Law.com

Attorneys are seeking preliminary approval from a federal district court judge in Miami of a multimillion-dollar settlement that they obtained from three prominent sports athletes who promoted the since-collapsed cryptocurrency platform, Voyager.Adam Moskowitz of the Moskowitz Law Firm in Miami, Florida, and David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner in Armonk, New York, obtained the settlements from defendants—ex-NFL star Robert Gronkowski, NBA player Victor Oladipo, and NASCAR driver Landon Cassill—and are seeking the appointment as co-lead class counsel.

May 06, 2024, 2:25 PM

