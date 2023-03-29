Attorneys Grill High-End Miami Beach Steakhouse to Obtain $1...

News From Law.com

Florida attorneys obtained a $12 million settlement for their client, who was rendered a quadriplegic outside of a high-end Miami Beach steakhouse over its alleged failure to secure the property during a holiday weekend. Michael Haggard and Adam Finkel, the managing partner and an associate, respectively, at the the Haggard Law Firm, represented the plaintiff, Marcus Williams. Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk's entourage, included Williams, who stood with his wife near the valet stand on the premises of the defendant, Prime 112M LLC, moments before an unknown person shot him in the neck.

March 29, 2023, 3:14 PM

