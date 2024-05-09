Attorneys General Secure $10.25M Settlement With Major Phone...

News From Law.com

Attorneys general secured three multistate settlements totaling $10.25 million with major wireless carriers in 50 jurisdictions, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. The attorneys general investigated AT&T Mobility, Cricket Wireless, T-Mobile USA Inc., Cellco Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless, and TracFone Wireless Inc. amid allegations of deceptive and misleading advertising practices, such as unlimited data plans with undisclosed restrictions, and devices described as free when paired with complicated terms and conditions.

