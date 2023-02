News From Law.com

Attorneys representing victims of the 2022 Bronx fire that left 17 dead –including eight children – have filed a motion to consolidate the more than 60 lawsuits filed in the wake of the blaze. So far survivors and family members of the deceased have filed at least 65 personal injury, wrongful death, and property damage actions against building owner Bronx Phase III Housing Co. and other defendants.

New York

February 15, 2023, 3:45 PM