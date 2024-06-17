Attorneys for Future Talc Claimants File Medical Monitoring ...

Breaking News From Law.com

Plaintiffs' lawyers filed a new class action on Monday on behalf of women who have used Johnson & Johnson's baby powder for more than four years and could get ovarian cancer in the future. The lawsuit, filed in New Jersey, seeks medical monitoring and comes as Johnson & Johnson is drumming up support for its proposed $6.48 billion bankruptcy plan. Less than a month earlier, many of the same plaintiffs' firms sued to stop Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy plan.

June 17, 2024, 9:58 PM

