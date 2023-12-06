Attorneys for Family of Absolved Black Man Killed by Deputy ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys for the family of a Black man fatally shot by a Georgia deputy during an October traffic stop have given formal notice of plans to sue the sheriff's office in a letter demanding $16 million in restitution. Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Harry Daniels told reporters Tuesday that the sum represents $1 million for every year Leonard Cure spent imprisoned in Florida on a wrongful conviction. He was killed just three years after Florida authorities set him free.

December 06, 2023, 7:30 AM

