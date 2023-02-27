Attorneys Fight Over Last Chance to Examine Norfolk Southern...

Breaking News From Law.com

Lawyers for Norfolk Southern were in court Monday with a federal judge who helped them hammer out a deal with plaintiffs lawyers whose experts want to inspect the site of the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Plaintiffs lawyers filed a Feb. 24 motion for temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction after Norfolk Southern, under pressure from the EPA to cleanup the site, sent them a letter saying they would remove or destroy train cars after Wednesday.

February 27, 2023, 6:31 PM