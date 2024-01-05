Attorneys Eye Up to $70M in Damages for Florida Prepaid Fami...

News From Law.com

Fort Lauderdale attorneys have filed a federal class action lawsuit on behalf of parents who alleged that the Florida Prepaid College Board violated its agreement by thousands of dollars on select tuition plans when it comes to students who attend universities out of state. Zach Ludens, Ed Zebersky and Mark Fistos, partners at Zebersky Payne, and Alec Schultz, a partner at Hilgers Garbenrep, resent the plaintiffs, Erica Lavina and Andrea Darlow, who are among a potential class of 13,000 suing the defendants, Florida Prepaid and its board members, eyeing up to $70 million in damages.

Florida

January 05, 2024, 2:17 PM

nature of claim: /