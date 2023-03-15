Attorneys Expect Wave of Litigation Following EPAs Proposed ...

News From Law.com

Defense and plaintiffs attorneys alike expect a wave of litigation following the Environmental Protection Agency's announcement Tuesday to set Maximum Contaminant Levels of a range of 'Forever Chemicals' in drinking water at close-to-zero. "The overarching thesis of this is: it's a gift to plaintiffs lawyers, particularly the claim that PFOA and PFAS likely cause kidney and liver cancer," Lathrop GPM partner William G. Beck told NLJ. The EPA's release includes a long list of potential health risks caused by PFAS in drinking water from reproductive health issues to several types of cancers and damages to the body's immune system. Plaintiffs attorneys say the cleanup and litigation cost could amount to billions of dollars.

March 15, 2023, 12:39 PM